Imran shines for Suryapet Sunrises

In another match, Kakatiya Kings cruised past Indur Icons by 81 runs

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Md Imran scalped four wickets for 17 runs as Suryapet Sunrises thrashed Singareni Blasters by nine wickets in the Telangana Cricket Association Kakatiya Cup in Warangal on Thursday.

In another match, Kakatiya Kings cruised past Indur Icons by 81 runs.

Brief Scores: Kakatiya Kings 159/7 in 20 overs (Manoj 33, D Vamsi Krishna 28; Md Gouse 3/27) bt Indur Icons 78 in 19 overs (Aahan 26; Sai Kumar 3/7, Aditya 3/24); Mulugu Masters 141 in 20 overs (Sameer 26; Harsha Vardhan 3/19) bt Bhongir Bradshaw 118 in 19 overs (Pavan Kumar 48; Sagar 3/23, Siddharth 2/26) by 23 runs; Singareni Blasters 55/9 in 16 overs (Md Imran 4/17) lost to Suryapet Sunrises 59/1 in 3.1 overs (Avinash Kailash 33).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .