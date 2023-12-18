Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers, 12 customers nabbed

The SR Nagar police arrested two drug peddlers and 12 customers on Monday and seized 40 ecstasy pills and a car from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The S R Nagar police arrested two drug peddlers and 12 customers on Monday and seized 40 ecstasy pills and a car from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the police caught J Ashik Yadav (26), a native of Nellore and a resident of Nanakaramguda at S R Nagar Maitrivanam, and seized ecstasy pills from him.

Also Read Tragedy Strikes: Two killed in separate accidents in Hyderabad

On questioning, the police came to know that Ashik was in touch with one Duddu Rajesh and purchased the ecstasy pills from Sai Charan and Baba from Bengaluru and Goa recently.

“Ashik at the behest Rajesh went to Goa and Bengaluru earlier this month and purchased drugs from Sai Charan and Baba. He brought it to the city and sold it to customers who were consuming it at a party when they were caught,” said D Sunitha Reddy, SP TSNAB.

The police caught Ashik and Rajesh along with 12 persons who were found possessing the drug. The police conducted a test on the customers using drug panel test kit and found three of the customers had consumed the drugs. “Ashik and Rajesh were regularly organizing the rave parties and supplying the drugs to customers,” said the official.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them at S. R Nagar police station.