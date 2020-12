There is no change in schedule, for examinations in OU to be held from December 9, Controller of Examinations, OU on Monday said.

By | Published: 1:50 pm 2:39 pm

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Bharat Bandh’, all the examinations under the jurisdiction of Osmania University (OU) scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 8, have been postponed.

There is no change in schedule, for examinations in OU to be held from December 9, Controller of Examinations, OU on Monday said.

