Inaugural Taekwondo Premier League to be held from June 22 in Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

All the 12 team owners at the promotional event of the Taekwondo Premier League, in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The inaugural edition of the Taekwondo Premier League (TPL) is set to be held from June 22 to 26 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The 12-team tournament, aimed at providing a platform for the talented youngsters, will be held in team format with each team consisting five players. ““Each team will have five top players. We have restricted ourselves to the 58.1kg-67.9kg category to keep the competition fast and thrilling,” said founder director Duvvuri Ganesh.

The matches will be held in round robin league format. Each round will be held for one minute and 30 seconds with 30-second strategic timeout. The selections for the 12 teams have already been done and the national and international Indian athletes were divided into 12 teams.

The tournament will have Rs 15 lakh as prize money and the league will be telecast live on DD Sports, revealed the organisers.