Incessant showers lash Hyderabad, to continue till Thursday

According to TSDPS, Golconda received 17.5 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Rajendranagar with 16.8 mm, and Serilingampally with 16.5 mm

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:44 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

A woman uses an umbrella to shield her children from rain as they return from school, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A continuous drizzle persisted across the city since Monday evening. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced a refreshing start to the day with drizzle and pleasant weather on Tuesday. The city has been drenched in incessant rains since Monday evening, and the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts the showers will persist until Thursday morning, with an anticipated increase in intensity.

According to data provided by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), by 5 pm on Tuesday, Golconda received 17.5 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Rajendranagar with 16.8 mm, and Serilingampally with 16.5 mm. All other parts of the city too experienced consistent rainfall.

In the surrounding districts, Nizamabad received 49.3 mm of rainfall, Nirmal recorded 48 mm, and Kamareddy had 46.8 mm. Several districts in Telangana are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday, according to the TSDPS. These districts include Jangaon, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

The continuous downpour has brought relief to the city, which had been reeling under sultry weather conditions. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed additional personnel for emergency response and is closely monitoring the situation in vulnerable areas.

The citizens were urged to stay updated on weather forecasts and advisories from the authorities, as well as to adhere to any safety instructions issued.

