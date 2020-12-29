INCOIS launches Digital Ocean app

It is a first of its kind platform for ocean data management and contributes to the Digital India programme of the GoI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information System (INCOIS) has developed a Digital Ocean platform (www.do.incois.gov.in), which includes a set of applications developed to organise and present heterogeneous oceanographic data by adopting rapid advancements in geospatial technology.

On Tuesday, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the web-based ‘Digital Ocean’ application in a virtual meeting from New Delhi.

Digital Ocean is a first of its kind platform for ocean data management and contributes to the Digital India programme of the Government of India to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy with a vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Director, INCOIS, Dr T Srinivasa Kumar said.

Digital Ocean will serve as a one stop-solution for all the data related needs of a wide range of users including research institutions, operational agencies, strategic users, academic community, maritime industry, policy makers and the public. It will play a central role in sustainable management of our oceans and expanding our ‘Blue Economy’ initiatives.

The senior INCOIS scientist said that the platform is also expected to bring a sea-change in how the oceanographic data is served for a better understanding of oceans that surround the Country.

