Increase in rape, murder cases this year in Nizamabad

Nizamabad CP Kiran Kumar said the about 1,070 case of offences, including rape, kidnapping, rioting , murder and physical attacks were registered in the commissionerate limits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad Police Commissionerate has witnessed substantial increase in cases of rape, kidnapping and murder during the year. The various police stations under the commissionerate registered 72 cases of rape, 96 cases of kidnapping and 47 cases of murders.

Disclosing this at the annual press conference here on Wednesday, Nizamabad CP Kiran Kumar said the about 1,070 case of offences, including rape, kidnapping, rioting , murder and physical attacks were registered in the commissionerate limits. Similarly, 1,212 cases of property offences were registered and of them 371 cases were resolved.

The commissionerate recorded 294 cybercrime cases this year against 192 cases last year, he said, adding that there was 13.09 percent increase in the white collar crimes with 708 cases registered during the year. There was a 7.41 percent decrease in fatal accidents, whereas non fatal accidents saw an increase of 25.82 percent. As many as 309 people lost their lives and 749 injured in accidents under the commissionerate this year, he said.

According to the CP, 388 cases of crime against women were registered this year and of them four cases were of dowry deaths, 263 cases of dowry harassment, 99 cases of molestation and 22 cases of eve teasing. Stating that there was 3.80 percent decrease in cases related to Pocso, Kiran Kumar said about 77 cases of Pocso Act were reported under the commissionerate.

Giving details of the traffic violation cases, the CP said 3,31,588 cases of traffic violation and 8,706 cases of drunken driving were registered during the year. There was a 27.93 percent decrease in drunken driving cases compared to last year, he said.

There was a 17.09 percent decrease in SC/ST atrocity cases this year compared to last year, he said, adding that about 77 cases of SC/ST atrocities were reported in the commissionerate. He said about 345 cases of suicide and 741 cases of missing were registered this year.