Sports minister assures to setup cricket stadium in Karimnagar

Minister assured to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao and get the sanction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud along with sports persons at Regional Sports School in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud has promised to construct a cricket stadium in Karimnagar. The minister assured Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar that the stadium would be constructed in 12 acres land available in old PG College premises.

The minister assured to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao and get the sanctions. He was speaking after inaugurating the synthetic track along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman, B Vinod Kumar in Karimnagar Regional Sports School here on Friday.

He said the government developed 7,800 rural sports grounds in the state to encourage rural sportspersons and enable them to excel in national and international events. Besides rural sports grounds, an indoor stadium is also being constructed in every constituency. While the construction of 45 stadiums have already been completed, the remaining were under progress, he said.

Before Telangana was formed, the rulers played with lives of the unemployed youth. Besides sports, top priority was also given to education and 1,000 gurukulam schools were set up to provide quality education to the poor.

A medical college has been established in every district. To attract national and international tourists, the Manair River Front project was taken up in Karimnagar. Kamalakar said that sportspersons from Telangana were neglected in united Andhra Pradesh.

However, the situation has changed after the formation of a separate state. Besides health and education, top priority was given for sports. Vinod Kumar said that the Chief Minister, who has special affection for Karimnagar, was taking various developmental programmes.

Being an MP, Chandrashekahar Rao had designed a number of plans for the development of Karimnagar.