IND vs AUS World Cup Final LIVE | India vs Australia Live | ICC World Cup Final 2023 Live

India plays Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: India plays Australia in the 2023 ICC World Cup Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl. India bats first. Watch the live scorecard commentary of the final battle on the Telangana Today channel.

Watch: