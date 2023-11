IND vs SA Highlights: Virat And Iyer Make Solid Fifties | ICC World Cup 2023 | India vs South Africa

After Rohit and Gill's wickets, Virat and Iyer make half centuries and build a solid partnership. Here are the highlights of India's batting from overs 17 to 32.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Table toppers India and South Africa battle today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India wins the toss and opts to bat. After Rohit and Gill’s wickets, Virat and Iyer make half centuries and build a solid partnership. Here are the highlights of India’s batting from overs 17 to 32.