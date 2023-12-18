TT Morning News: PM Modi On Parliament Security, India Victory Against SA, Cash Assistance To TN

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:38 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning. Today’s Morning News Prime Minister Narendra Modi on seriousness of Parliament Security, Education Program on Fertility Health in Hyderabad, Drug detection kits in Telangana, Auto drivers struggle in Sangareddy district, Electric Vehicles sales in Telangana, India at United Nations general assembly, Surat Diamod Bourse inauguration by Narendra Modi, Cash assistance to flood affected people in Tamil Nadu, India’s ODI victory against South Africa, Amazon winning Keystone Corporate Cup, and Ravi Teja starting Mr. Bachchan film.