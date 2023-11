IND vs SA Highlights: Virat Kohli Hits 49th ODI Century | ICC World Cup 2023 | India vs South Africa

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Table toppers India and South Africa battle today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India wins the toss and opts to bat. Virat Kohli creates history by equaling the most number of ODI centuries (49) with Sachin Tendulkar in this match. Virat scores 101 runs (not out) in 121 balls. Here are the highlights of India’s batting from overs 33 to 50.