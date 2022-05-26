India and its ties with other countries

Published Date - 11:08 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the previous article to help you handle current affairs topics. Here are some sample questions with explanation:

Match the following issues with their States?

1. WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine a. Maharashtra

2. India’s first pure Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant b. Assam

3. India’s first Radio channel for visually-impaired c. Gujarat

a. 1-c, 2-a, 3-b

b. 1-a, 2-b, 3-c

c. 1-c, 2-b, 3-a

d. 1-b, 2-a, 3-c

Answer: c

Explanation: The Oil India Limited (OIL) commissioned India’s first 99.999 per cent pure Green Hydrogen pilot plant at its Jorhat Pump Station in Assam on April 20. India’s first-ever internet radio channel for the visually impaired people, named ‘Radio Aksh’ has been launched in Nagpur.

The Nexo and Mastercard have launched which of the following?

a. AI Phone

b. Crypto backed payment card

c. Artificial intelligence Satellite

d. Internet of Things, automated Computer

Answer: b

Explanation: Crypto lender Nexo has partnered with Mastercard to launch the world’s first ‘crypto-backed’ payment card. The card allows users to spend without having to sell their digital assets such as Bitcoin. These will be used as collateral to back the credit granted.

April 21 is celebrated as?

1. National Civil Services Day

2. World Creativity and Innovation Day

a. Only 1 is true

b. Only 2 is true

c. Both 1 and 2

d. None

Answer: c

Explanation: The ‘Civil Services Day’ is celebrated every year on April 21 as a thanks giving day to all the Civil Servants for their service to the society and also for Civil Servants to ‘rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service’. The World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated every year on April 21. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of creativity and innovation in problem solving and encourage creative multidisciplinary thinking at the individual and group levels.

‘Ex Kripan Shakti’ has been in the news in recent times, what is it?

a. It is an advanced computer

b. New land cruiser

c. Anti-battle tank missile

d. It is a military exercise

Answer: d

Explanation: Trishakti Corps of the India Army conducted Ex Kripan Shakti at the Teesta Field Firing Ranges (TFFR) near Siliguri in West Bengal on April 19, 2022. The Indian Army, Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal and the civil administration participated in the exercise.

India’s first portable solar rooftop system unveiled in…?

a. Bhopal

b. Gandhi Nagar

c. Mumbai

d. Aizwal

Answer: b

Explanation: The first-ever portable solar rooftop system in India was inaugurated at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple complex in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The 10 PV Port systems which were designed by German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit were manufactured by New Delhi-based Servotech Power Systems Ltd.

‘India out’ is associated with which of the following countries?

a. Sri Lanka

b. Madagascar

c. Maldives

d. USA

Answer: c

Explanation: ‘India Out’ campaign had started last year as on-ground protests in the Maldives and later widely spread across social media platforms under the same hashtag. Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih issued a decree banning the ‘India Out’ campaign, now led by former President Abdulla Yameen, terming it a “threat to national security”.

Sarmat is the new ICBM of which of the following countries?

a. Australia

b. Japan

c. North Korea

d. Russia

Answer: d

Explanation: A new inter-continental ballistic missile, Sarmat was successfully tested by Russia. It has the capability of firing over either of the earth’s poles with a range of 11,000 to 18,000 km. It is expected to pose a significant challenge to the ground-and-satellite-based radar tracking systems of the western powers, particularly the US.

Vagsheer has been in the news in recent times, what is it?

a. New variant of Covid

b. Submarine

c. New Oral Vaccine to restrict spread of Covid

d. None

Answer: b

Explanation: The sixth and last of the French Scorpene-class submarines, INS Vagsheer, was launched into water at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. The six submarines were being built under Project-75 by the Mazagon Docks under technology transfer from the Naval Group as part of a $3.75-billion deal signed in October 2005.

