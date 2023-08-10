India Beats Pakistan By 4-0 | Asian Champions Trophy 2023 | Harmanpreet Singh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: India won their second penalty corner in the 23rd minute. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice as a dominant India beat arch-rivals Pakistan comprehensively by a 4-0 margin in their final round-robin league match to enter the semifinals on an unbeaten note here on Wednesday.

