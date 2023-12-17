TT Morning News: Revanth vs KTR In Telangana Assembly, Israel Killing Hostages, IND vs ENG Test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 AM, Sun - 17 December 23

TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning. Today’s Morning News includes a heated debate between CM Revanth Reddy and MLA KT Rama Rao in the Telangana Assembly, TSRTC electric buses in Telangana’s rural areas, Telangana government focusing on narcotics cases, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi criticizing Telangana governor, Indian parliament security under review, decolonizing research in India, Israeli army killing three hostages, Indian women’s historic test victory against India, Indian junior men’s hockey team losing bronze medal, KL Rahul on opportunities for youngsters in men’s ODI series with South Africa, and pet expo in HITEX in Hyderabad.