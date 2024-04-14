India calls for immediate de-escalation as Israel-Iran tensions grow

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Isreal and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region."

By IANS Updated On - 14 April 2024, 09:56 AM

Official Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal Briefs Media in New Delhi.

New Delhi: India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Iran, and called for exercising restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy.

Calling for immediate de-escalation, the MEA said, “We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy.”

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” MEA said in an X post of its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.