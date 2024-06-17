India celebrates Bakrid, devout throng mosques to offer namaz

The festival marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage; people let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another

By ANI Published Date - 17 June 2024, 10:38 AM

Children greet each other after offering namaz on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout, who gathered to offer namaz on the auspicious occasion of the holy Eid Al-Adha festival.

At the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi hundreds of worshippers assembled for morning prayers. Maksud Ahmed, a devotee, reflecting on the significance of the festival, stated that it signified sacrificing vices.

“This day reminds us of sacrifice. Sacrifice is not just about the sacrifice of an animal; in essence, it means sacrificing our vices for our own sake. On this day, one should sacrifice all the bad qualities within oneself and bring forth one’s goodness,” Ahmed said.

“Today, all Muslims who have performed the prayer will remember the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim by sacrificing an animal. This ends our vices and increases our virtues,” he added.

Another devotee, Abdul Rehman, expressed his joy at participating in the prayer at Jama Masjid for the first time. “Today (Monday), for the first time, we performed the Eid prayer at the mosque in Delhi, and we felt very good. We had never seen such a large crowd before. Seeing all these people together offering the Eid prayer to Allah made us feel very happy,” Rehman said.

Children at the Jama Masjid greeted each other on the occasion after offering namaz. A girl named Alishba said, “We came here to Jama Masjid with great enthusiasm to perform the prayer. Along with our uncle and father, we performed the prayer, and now we will go home and perform the sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, people also offered namaz at Fatehpuri Masjid in the national capital. Equally vibrant celebrations were seen in other parts of the country too.

In Srinagar, devotees gathered at a Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sonwar to offer their prayers. A devotee shared his sentiments stating that he prayed for the happiness and peace of people across the country on Eid Al-Adha.

Talking about the tradition he said, “Today is a very joyous occasion, and on this occasion, we also perform the sacrifice of an animal, which we divide into three parts: one part we keep for ourselves, one part for relatives, and one part for the poor.” “I have prayed that everyone remains happy, and I have prayed for everyone. We have prayed for the happiness of the entire India, our country, and the whole world. There should be peace everywhere, and if there is any hatred in anyone’s heart, it should be removed this Eid,” the devotee added.

In Uttar Pradesh, devotees gathered at Mubarak Khan Shaheed Mazaar in Gorakhpur and Jama Masjid in Noida. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s Makhdoom Ali Mahimi mosque in Mahim saw a large turnout of worshippers.

Bhopal’s Idgah Masjid, Coimbatore’s Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and various locations in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, also witnessed heartfelt celebrations. In Rajasthan, the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer was thronged by devotees.

Kerala’s Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Trivandrum became a site of collective prayer and reflection. People also gathered at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium-Thiruvananthapuram to offer Eid prayers.

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.