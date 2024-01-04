India: Gold price slumps Rs 420, silver dips Rs 1,900

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 63,970 per 10 g

Published Date - 10:18 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

New Delhi: Gold price slumped Rs 420 to Rs 63,550 per 10 g in the national capital on Thursday amid weak cues in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 63,970 per 10 g.

Silver also plummeted Rs 1,900 to Rs 76,900 per kg, while it had closed at Rs 78,800 per kg in the previous close.

In the global markets, gold and silver were quoting lower at $2,042 per ounce and $23.05 per ounce, respectively.