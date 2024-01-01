Rs 3 crore worth gold seized at Hyderabad Airport

The customs officials at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad caught four passengers including three women who had arrived from Dubai and were smuggling gold

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:21 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: The customs officials at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad caught four passengers including three women who had arrived from Dubai and were smuggling gold. The officials seized around 4.5 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 3 crore from them.

In the first case the officials caught two women passengers who had concealed 16 gold bars weighing 1.865 kilograms valued at Rs. 1.18 crore. In another case, the officials seized 1.100 kilograms of gold chains valued at Rs 69.85 lakh from a man while in one more case the officials seized 1.632 kilograms of gold from a woman passenger who had concealed it in her inner garments. The gold was seized and investigation is on.