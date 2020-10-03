India has talent of global standard: Japanese companies

By | Published: 4:43 pm

Sangareddy: Reiterating the importance of Indian talents in the digital transformation and creation of new global business models for Japanese companies, Takashi Suzuki, Director General, JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) Bengaluru said, “Knowing each other means its is a beginning to the win-win relationship between Japanese companies and Indian talents, as well as virtually the final approach to the successful placement to Japan for Indian talents.” The online live interactions bring a lot of benefits for the participants from Japan and India. Japanese companies can get exposure to the very high potential Indian talents. And IIT-H (Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad) students can deepen their understanding about Japanese companies themselves, job culture, life, career development, and cutting-edge technologies in high demand, and, most importantly, increase the chances of getting a job in Japan.

IIT-H hosted the 3rd edition of Japan Day-2020 on October 2. This is an annual event co-organised by JETRO and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Japan Day witnessed an overwhelming response as 20 Japanese companies interacted with 436 students from IIT-H. These companies represented diverse sectors of Japanese industry including IT services, Deep Technology, Core Engineering, Design, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Marketing.In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the event was organised in virtual mode for the first time.

Talking to the students on this occasion, Takashi Suzuki also presented the survey done by the JETRO team on the Indian talents in Japan, highlighting the conducts in which ‘Recruitment and Retention of Highly Skilled Indian Talents is done by Japanese Companies’.

Dr Kotaro Kataoka, Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT-H said: “It was a unique session with information packed presentations by 20 companies from diverse fields, encouraging and stimulating curiosity and motivating our students to opt for working in Japan. Diversity is the common value that India and Japan always appreciate.”

Speaking about the event Dr. Pradeep Kumar Yemula, faculty-in-charge for the Office of Career Services at IIT-H said: “Over the years IIT-H has developed strong ties with Japan on higher education, research and placements. For the previous academic year 2019-20, we had 10 Japanese companies participating in placements and providing 31 job offers in Japan to our students. This year we are targeting to double these figures to 20+ companies with 60+ offers. We have gone entirely digital and organised this interaction event attended by students from their respective homes”.

Prof BS Murty, Director IIT-H said: “I thank JETRO and JICA for making this important event happen despite difficulties amid COVID-19. I also wish Japan Day to be a part of the Indo-Japan collaboration ecosystem and to sustain it for the future. This will lay the foundation for the strong collaboration which will support both the countries to grow and when a country grows, an individual also grows. I am confident that IIT-H’s Students will carry the IIT-H’s flag high in Japan.”

