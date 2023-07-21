India is now home to its inaugural Anglo-Indian themed whisky bar and kitchen

By IANS Published Date - 04:49 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: For its emotional clientele who still want to visit the heyday of the British Raj, India’s first Anglo-Indian Themed Whisky Bar and Kitchen epitomises the spirit of this culture.

A special tradition passed down through the centuries, Anglow goes beyond its fine food and whiskies to take a deep dive into our common cultural background and how it influenced our modern cuisines. It offers a unique Anglo-Indian dining experience, was created by seasoned hospitality experts and is located in the Khan Market in the heart of Delhi.

Offering an array of options for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian diners, the restaurant specialises in distinctly Anglo-Indian fare ranging from our beloved Shami Kebabs, to the dish that became legendary among European settlers here in India, the Railway Mutton Curry, which incidentally was inspired by and first served in the first class compartments of the then British Indian Railways. The kitchen also serves up a popular Anglo-Indian dish that owes its origins to a north Indian staple we all know as Khichri, made to include a few ‘western-world’ herbs and ingredients like parsley and flaked fish and lovingly called Kedgeree by its growing base of fans back in England.

From Devilled/Scotch Eggs, Assorted Roasts, Soups to Dak Bungalow Curry and various mains like Country Chicken Stew, Vindaloo and a wide variety of desserts like Tipsy Pudding and Crème Brûlée, Anglow will take its patrons on a culinary sojourn set in the backdrop of 18th and 19th Century India.

To complement this one-of-a-kind food experience, Anglow offers a carefully curated selection of single malts and wines to ensure that even the most rigid connoisseurs end up with a sly grin of satisfaction when they enter the elegant surroundings of Anglow.

To further complete this enchanting journey back in time, Anglow boasts of a bar that has a vast collection of single malts, wines and cocktails ranging from classics such as The Gibson, GNT (Gin and Tonic) and Sidecar to the in-house Signature cocktails like Anglow Spice, King’s Derby and Coffee Train, to name a few. The world of Anglow is set against a backdrop of retro numbers and classic hits to tap away in true Anglo Indian spirit.

The setting is elegant and posh, evocative of Drinking Parlours and Clubs of colonial India with memorabilia predating Independence, collected and unassumingly displayed for the keen observer. Anglow exudes old-world charm fused unequivocally with present-day India to bring forth a wholehearted celebration of our rich Anglo-Indian cultural inheritance.