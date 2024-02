| India Maldives Row Relationships And Evacuation In Focus External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India-Maldives Row: Relationships and Evacuation in Focus | External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar played down the India-Maldives disagreement, emphasizing the importance of mutual understanding and a concerted effort to enhance the broader relationship.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 01:46 PM

Hyderabad: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar downplayed India-Maldives row, stating understanding and a focus on strengthening overall relationship.

He suggested using non-military personnel for medical evacuation.