India, US partnership growing: Reifman

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Successful cooperation between the United States and India during the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of growing strategic partnership and increasing private sector and people-to-people ties over the years, Joel Reifman, Consul General, U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, said.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), Reifman said: “As we emerge from the current crisis, we will leverage our partnerships – especially those formed in Hyderabad – among US and Indian firms, universities, and governmental research organisations.”

Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI said the post-Covid era may usher in new opportunities in building new partnerships between the US and India. FTCCI will work closely with the US Consulate in furthering the trade between the two countries.

A lot of international businesses are now looking to shift their businesses from China to other countries including India. Hyderabad Pharma companies are global leaders in producing affordable low cost medicines and vaccines and can be a reliable partner for providing affordable medicines to the US. India and US can work together in this direction for producing affordable vaccines, he said.

Rajendra Agarwal, Chair, International Trade Committee, FTCCI mentioned that India-US bilateral cooperation covers trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, environment, agriculture and health among others.

