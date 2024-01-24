India vs England Test Match: TSRTC rolls out exclusive bus services for spectators at Uppal Stadium

The transportation arrangements have been put in place to enhance the convenience of the spectators traveling to the International Test Match venue in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 02:47 PM

File photo

Hyderabad:In view of the International Test Match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal scheduled from January 25 to January 29, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has organized a fleet of 60 special buses dedicated to facilitating transportation for spectators attending the match at the Stadium.

The transportation arrangements have been put in place to enhance the convenience of the spectators traveling to the International Test Match venue in the city. Apart from the regular bus services operating to Uppal via RGIC stadium, a total of 60 exclusive buses have been deployed from various locations.

These special buses will follow specific routes, connecting the Stadium to different areas, including Ghatkesar, NGOs Colony, Ibrahimpatnam, Lab Quarters, Koti, Afzalgunj, Lakdikapool, Dilsukhnagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally Housing Board, Medchal, Miyapur, Jubilee Bus Station, ECIL X Roads, Bowenpally, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, BHEL, and LB Nagar.

The bus services will commence at 8:00 am from various destinations to the stadium. After the completion of the match, these buses will be available for the return journey, with return services operational by 7:00 pm.