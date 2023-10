| India Vs New Zealand Highlights Shamis 5 Wicket Haul Restricts Nz Icc World Cup 2023

India vs New Zealand Highlights: Shami’s 5-Wicket Haul Restricts NZ | ICC World Cup 2023

India plays their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against table-toppers New Zealand.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

India plays their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against table-toppers New Zealand.