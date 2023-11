India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: The Trio Bumrah, Siraj, And Shami Destroys Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl. Sri Lanka surrenders to the Indian pace trio in the chase and gets all out for 55 runs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

India plays against Sri Lanka today in Mumbai’s Wankhade Stadium in the league stage of the ICC World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bowl. Sri Lanka surrenders to the Indian pace trio in the chase and gets all out for 55 runs.