India won’t take border transgressions lightly: Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said India will not take transgressions, aggressions and unilateral changes on the border status lightly.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy here on Saturday, Singh said the transgression by China even during the Covid-19 pandemic showed its intentions.

Stating that India would give a befitting reply to any transgressions, aggressions and unilateral change in the border status, Singh said the country believed in resolving any dispute in a peaceful manner and through dialogue.

Talks through diplomatic and military channels were in progress between India and China, he said, at the same time lambasting Pakistan for waging a proxy war with India through terrorists.

Earlier, the Home Minister said warfare was changing and accordingly there was a need to adapt to the change since future wars would not be limited to the border and seas, but could come from space and cyber space as well.

Stating that talks on the combined air defence and maritime command were in an advanced stage, Singh said this would help the armed forces work in an integrated and comprehensive manner.

He told the graduates to update their military and technology knowledge in areas like artificial intelligence.

