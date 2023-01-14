Indian Army holds massive plantation drive across 11 States

14 January 23

Hyderabad: Indian Army personnel in Hyderabad on Saturday joined the massive plantation drive taken up by the Southern Command of Indian Army across 11 States to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and Army Day 2023 celebrations.

The units and formations of Telangana & Andhra Sub Area and Bison Division conducted the plantation drive in Secunderabad covering areas of Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, and Coimbatore, planting more than 3,500 trees.

The initiative was done in coordination with various government agencies, schools, Territorial Army Battalions and Forest departments.