J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama village

By ANI Updated On - 09:55 AM, Fri - 1 December 23

Pulwama: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces and war-like stores were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the Indian Army said on Friday.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in a post on its social media platform X, said a joint operation was launched following “specific intelligence input” by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on the intervening night of November 30-December 1 at Arihal village in Pulwama.

“Cordon laid and contact established. One terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapons and war-like stores,” the Chinar Corps posted on X.

OP ARIHAL, #Pulwama On specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 30 Nov-01 Dec 23 at Arihal, Pulwama. Cordon laid & contact established. 01xTerrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery… pic.twitter.com/JyrIjAijTD — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 1, 2023

The search operation is in progress, as per the Army.

More details are awaited.