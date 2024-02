Indian Coast Guard stands for Maritime Safety | Indian Coast Guard Fights Piracy Incidents

The Indian Coast Guard is enhancing patrols and surveillance to combat piracy incidents, with daily deployments of surface assets and advanced technologies, including AI-enabled patrol vessels, to ensure maritime safety

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 05:53 PM

The Indian Coast Guard is enhancing patrols and surveillance to combat piracy incidents, with daily deployments of surface assets and advanced technologies, including AI-enabled patrol vessels, to ensure maritime safety.