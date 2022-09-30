Indian government orders ban of 63 porn sites

02:09 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: The Indian government has been banning pornographic websites from time to time. After banning several such sites back in 2018, a new order by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a ban on 63 other sites. The orders are based on rulings from two High Courts that found the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, to be in violation.

The DoT has urged Internet service providers to block 67 such websites in four letters, 63 of which are based on a Pune court’s order and four of which are based on the Uttarakhand High Court’s 2018 ruling and the Ministry of Electronics and IT’s directives (MeitY).

“In view of certain obscene material available in the below mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the … websites/URLs,” the DoT order dated September 24 said.

“Internet service providers are required to remove or prevent access to content they host, store, or publish that shows such individual in full or partial nudity or portrays or represents such individual in any sexual act or activity,” according to the clause of the IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY.

