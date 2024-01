Indian Navy Foils Hijacking Attempt In Arabian Sea | Indian Navy Rescue Operation | India News Today

The Indian Navy rescues 21 from a hijack attempt in the Arabian Sea

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:23 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

The Indian Navy rescues 21 from a hijack attempt in the Arabian Sea. Heightened tensions with recent regional attacks prompt the Navy’s commitment to ensure merchant shipping safety amid global collaboration.

