Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Vessel In Arabian Sea | India News

Responding swiftly to a distress call, the Indian Navy deployed its warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:40 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: In a recent incident in the Arabian Sea, a Malta-flagged vessel was hijacked and subsequently rescued by the Indian Navy.

Responding swiftly to a distress call, the Indian Navy deployed its warship and maritime patrol aircraft to locate and assist the hijacked vessel, MV Ruen.