Indian Railways launches HMIS in SCR

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The Indian Railways has launched the recently integrated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) and a mobile application for downloading Unique Medical Identity Card (UMID). This follows on the back of the successful implementation of the trial project of HMIS over Central hospital, Lallaguda, SCR. The HMIS trial project was launched with 3 modules patient registration, OPD doctor desk and pharmacy at Central Hospital, Lallaguda.

Around 1,000 patients were effectively handled by using the recently launched 3 modules in the trial project. With its success, now Indian Railways is adding laboratory module in addition to the existing three from modules. The HMIS project has accordingly been launched with four modules in five units at Central Hospital, Lallaguda and health units located at Chilkalguda, Moulali, Kacheguda and Nampally and 2 units at Northern Railways.

The HMIS in Railways has been developed by Indian Railways in coordination with RailTel Corporation Limited. The objective of the HMIS is to provide a single window of clearance of hospital administration activity such as clinical, diagnostics, pharmacy, examinations and industrial health.

A mobile application has also been launched for downloading UMID card through mobile phone for enhancing the integration of UMID with HMIS and also to facilitate the railway employees for conveniently using UMID card while accessing their health care services.

