India’s COVID-19 tally touches 85,91,731 with 38,074 new cases

The total number of active cases is at 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours.

By | Published: 11:24 am

New Delhi: With 38,074 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 85,91,731, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

With 448 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,27,059.

The total number of active cases is at 5,05,265 after a decrease of 4,408 in the last 24 hours.

Total cured cases are 79,59,406 with 42,033 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 41,857 active cases and 6,989 deaths while 3,89,683 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 81,940 active cases, 4,02,477 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,692 according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,96,15,857 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 9, of these, 10,43,665 samples were tested yesterday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .