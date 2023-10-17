India’s impact on Western aesthetics: Unpacking historical influences

Unfortunately, India's skilled weavers and extensive history of textile production have often been overlooked or exoticized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: India’s profound influence on Western aesthetics traces back to a history of global exploitation and colonialism. The terms like calico, chintz, bandanna, and many others entrenched in the global fashion lexicon have deep roots in India’s textile heritage.

Unfortunately, India’s skilled weavers and extensive history of textile production have often been overlooked or exoticized.

In the 21st century, collaborations between Indian and international designers have rightfully placed the spotlight on craftsmanship and its origins.

Today, from luxury to high-street fashion, there’s a discernible Indian touch in global attire. The traditional Indian saree remains an iconic symbol, making waves as a significant fashion statement worldwide.

Recently, designers worldwide have been innovating with the Sari, seeking to make it more versatile. Even prominent international labels like Gucci have incorporated Indian Embroidery into their designs, signifying a newfound appreciation for India’s fashion heritage alongside the well-celebrated Western styles.

– Antariksh Lahiri