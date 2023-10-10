Indrakaran Reddy flays Amit Shah for criticising BRS

People of Telangana would teach a lesson to the saffron party in coming elections. While the state was safe in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BJP is controlled by corporate forces, Indrakaran Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy expressed anger against the union Home minister Amit Shah for criticising the State government. Shah addressed a public meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Taking strong exception to Shah’s remarks against the government, Reddy said that Shah spread lies against the government. “Yours is not a double engine government. It is a trouble engine,” he ridiculed the BJP. People of Telangana would teach a lesson to the saffron party in coming elections. While the state was safe in the hands of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BJP is controlled by corporate forces, he charged.

The minister further stated that people would no longer trust the statements of leaders of the BJP. Shah is known for making baseless allegations against the BRS government. “Does he have an understanding of growth witnessed in the state? Is he aware of developmental activities?” he questioned. People of the state know about the development and welfare schemes.

Reddy said that the union minister was not eligible to speak about the housing scheme and suicides of farmers. He found fault with the leaders of the BJP for commenting against the government and for preaching morals to the BRS.

He asked Shah as to why he did not utter a single word about the revival of the sick Cement Corporation of India’s unit in Adilabad. Shah was trying to mislead the public, he alleged.