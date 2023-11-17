Indrakaran seeks another chance to grow Nirmal further

Reddy stated that the Nirmal segment witnessed unprecedented growth on many fronts between 2014 and 2023, while every family was being benefited by one or the scheme.

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy addresses a gathering during his road show held in Mujgi village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Friday

Nirmal: BRS candidate Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that he would develop the Nirmal Assembly constituency further if elected. He was addressing poll rallies held in several parts of Nirmal Rural mandal on Friday. Reddy stated that the Nirmal segment witnessed unprecedented growth on many fronts between 2014 and 2023, while every family was being benefited by one or the scheme. He said that the lives of the people of Telangana improved after separate state was formed. He requested people to compare the developmental activities and schemes implemented by Telangana and the states ruled by the Congress. He asked the public to check if the BJP had spent a single rupee for the growth of Telangana so far. The BJP was trying to gain electoral advantage by polarising the public on the lines of religion and community.

