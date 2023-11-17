Chintha Prabhakar promises IT Hub, Metro Train facility to Sangareddy

He also said that laying the outer ring road around Sangareddy town was among the list of works he wanted to do in the next five years.

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Sangareddy:

Sangareddy: In a unique move, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Sangareddy candidate Chintha Prabhakar has come up with his own manifesto. While unveiling it before the media here on Friday, Prabhakar said that getting an IT Hub and Metro Train facility to Sangareddy was among 16 projects that he wanted to bring to Sangareddy after winning the election.

Stating that he had prepared an exclusive manifesto for Sangareddy constituency after consulting Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Prabhakar has said that laying the outer ring road around Sangareddy town was among the list of works he wanted to do in the next five years. He has said that he will get the works of Sangameshwara and Basveshwara Lift Irrigation Projects to get every acre of land irrigated in the constituency.

The former Sanagreddy MLA said that setting up of a dump yard will meet the needs for the next 50 years. Developing Mahabub Sagar as the best tourist place besides filling it with Godavari water, modernising the Rajiv Park was among the works he wanted to do in five years’ time after winning the election. Prabhakar said that he would try to build an ultra-modern auditorium in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet towns besides getting ESI Hospital.

The BRS candidate said that he wanted to develop Ambedkar Stadium on par with LB Stadium where the infrastructure and coaches will be there to train the budding sports persons. He said that building cold storages to keep the vegetables and fruits stored in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet towns. Prabhakar vowed that he would also get a horticulture polytechnic college to boost the nursery industry located in and around Sangareddy town.

Junior and Degree Residential Colleges for Women in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet towns. Residential Degree College for Minority Women. Function Halls for Muslim Community in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet town. Restoration of temples was among the works he listed in his manifesto. Accusing the Congress T Jagga Reddy of making false promises before 2018 elections, Prabhakar has said that he will keep all the promises after winning the election. He recalled how the Chief Minister kept the promise of getting Medical College, Nursing College and many other facilities to Sangareddy Constituency during the last ten years. BRS leaders Patnam Manikyam, Errolla Srinivas, Mamilla Rajendar, Kasala Butchi Reddy, and others were present.