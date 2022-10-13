Industrial status sought for hospitality sector in Telangana

Hyderabad: Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana State Executive Committee members met Tourism and Culture Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and submitted a representation seeking industrial status for the hospitality sector in the State.

They urged the Government to provide all the facilities on par with industries and provide “Industrial Status” to the hotel sector in the wake of rapid development of tourism sector in the State.

Association president Manish Dayya, General Secretary Reginald Corbett and other Executive Committee members participated in the meeting.