Initiate enquiry into mismanagement of funds by TS Wakf Board: Shia leader Syed Altaf to TS Govt

Wakf Board had failed to protect and maintain the sacredness of the holy ‘Kohe-e Imam- e- Zamin’ at Trimulgherry, a notified wakf institution and immortal activities are taking place on the hilltop, said Senior Shia community leader Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 07:55 PM

Hyderabad: Senior Shia community leader and former MLC Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi on Thursday demanded that the State government initiate an enquiry into the mismanagement of funds by the TS Wakf Board and various managing committees appointed by the board.

The former MLC said that the Wakf Board had failed to protect and maintain the sacredness of the holy ‘Kohe-e Imam- e- Zamin’ at Trimulgherry, a notified wakf institution and immortal activities are taking place on the hilltop. He said that the land belonging to the wakf institution is being encroached upon as the board failed to protect it.

Altaf Hyder Razvi said that wakf board received huge amount of compensation from central government. “Over the years, the compensation amount has been misappropriated and have not been used either to protect or develop the wakf institutions not it was put to some valuable use,” he charged.

He demanded that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy order an enquiry and an audit into the financial transactions of the board to bring out the facts.