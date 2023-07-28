Initiate preventive measures against spread of infectious diseases, CM KCR directs officials as rains decline

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: With rains on decline, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday took stock of the ongoing situation in flood-affected areas across the state and directed the authorities to intensify relief, rehabilitation, and protection measures.

He also wanted them to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of infections in areas that have experienced flooding as well as ensure that the affected families receive the necessary support and assistance.

Chandrashekhar Rao who has been constantly monitoring the torrential downpour in the State and its impact on the State for the past few days, interacted with the Ministers, elected representatives and the officials working at the field level.

He inquired about field-level situation and instructed officials to intensify relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-affected areas. Accordingly, he directed them on measures to be taken to restore normalcy in flood-hit areas.

One of the key concerns raised by the Chief Minister was to prevent the spread of infections in the muddy areas that may arise after the floods recede. He emphasized the importance of immediate action to safeguard public health and well-being in the aftermath of the floods.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s orders, the Ministers and elected representatives personally toured the flood-hit and inundated areas, raising alerts and intensifying relief efforts.

Rehabilitation centres were equipped with extensive facilities, ensuring access to accommodation, food and medical facilities for displaced citizens. Chandrashekhar Rao’s proactive involvement in the situation has provided reassurance to the affected population.

Several Ministers, including Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Satyavathi Rathod, conducted field inspections in their respective districts to assess the damage and oversee relief measures.

Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari convened a teleconference with the District Collectors, emphasising the importance of following relief and rehabilitation protocols in flood-affected regions as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

As the rainfall has decreased and floodwater started receding across the State, the District Collectors have been tasked with ensuring stringent measures are followed to curb the spread of infectious diseases in flood-affected regions.