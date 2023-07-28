Telangana has country’s highest monthly pension for differently-abled persons

Telangana’s monthly pension to differently-abled persons, which was hiked recently, was and continues to be the highest in the country

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Like in several other sectors, Telangana now stands a role model for other States in terms of extending financial assistance to differently-abled persons. The State’s monthly pension to differently-abled persons, which was hiked recently, was and continues to be the highest in the country.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the lead to increase the monthly pension from Rs.3,016 to Rs.4,016 and GO Ms no 25 was also issued last week to this effect. The increased pension being offered under the Aasara Scheme will be effective from July itself. The move, which reflects the State government’s commitment in ensuring the welfare of all sections, will see 5,11,656 differently-abled persons benefitting. This will result in an expense of Rs.205.48 crore every month from the State exchequer.

Prior to the formation of Telangana, only 3.57 lakh differently abled persons were getting a pension of Rs.500 at a total cost of Rs.17 crore. After formation of the State, the monthly pension has been steadily increased from Rs.500 to Rs.4,016. In October 2014, it was increased to Rs.1500 and in June 2019, it was enhanced to Rs.3,016. In July 2023, it hiked to Rs.4016.

Interestingly, when compared to Telangana, other States, including BJP-ruled ones, offer paltry monthly pensions.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat, the monthly pension offered to differently abled persons is Rs.1,250, which was last increased in April 2019. The monthly pension offered in Karnataka is Rs.1,100, while in Uttar Pradesh, it is Rs.1,000 and Madhya Pradesh, it is a measly Rs.300.

In 2014, the overall number of Aasara pension beneficiaries was only 28.47 lakh and after formation of Telangana, the State government increased the beneficiaries to 43.81 lakh. The State government is now spending Rs.976 crore per monthly towards Aasara pensions as against Rs.64.47 crore spent in 2014.

State-wise monthly pensions for differently-abled persons (in Rs)

• Karnataka: 1,100

• Gujarat: 1250

• Rajasthan: 750

• Chhattisgarh: 500

• Uttar Pradesh: 1,000

• Maharashtra: 300

• Madhya Pradesh: 300

• Andhra Pradesh: 3,000

• Bihar: 500

• Odisha: 200

• Tamil Nadu: 1,000

• Kerala: 1,300

Also Read Telangana Govt giving best pension to physically challenged in India: Harish Rao