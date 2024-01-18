Khammam: Ideathon 2024 commences at Priyadarshini Women’s Engg. College

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu inaugurated the workshop being conducted in association with Futura-2024 in collaboration with RDIO.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 06:36 PM

A five-day workshop Ideathon-2024 started at Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam.

Khammam: A five-day workshop Ideathon-2024 commenced at Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women here on Thursday.

The college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu inaugurated the workshop being conducted in association with Futura-2024 in collaboration with RDIO. Ideathon workshop helps students get experience to solve important challenges according to present day situations, he said.

Students could showcase their talent and out-of-the-box open innovation concepts. Such workshops contribute a lot towards job opportunities and skilled education provides a better future MNCs are giving priority to skilled people, he said.

RDIO founder Karthik Nama said the programme aims to bring out the innovative skills and technical knowledge hidden in the students. One of the key points to consider before planning the ideathon was to encourage students to showcase their creativity and problem solving skills, he said.

The college academic director Atluri Venkataramana said that the main idea of the event was to unlock the latent innovation in the students using modern technology. The college principal Dr B Gopal informed that the workshop was organised by the college’s Research and Development Cell.

Ideathon would serve as a good platform to students to crystallize their ideas and share them with others. An Incubation Centre has been set up in the college to make project development available to the students. Students should focus on research activities, Gopal said.