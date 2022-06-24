Innovation key to economic growth, sustenance: PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor

Published Date - 12:01 AM, Fri - 24 June 22

PJTSAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. V Praveen Rao participating in the pre event flame of entrepreneurship program held at PJTSAU here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: The Agri Innovation Hub (AgHub) of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), in collaboration with T-Hub, RICH and NABARD, organised a pre-run-up event of ‘Flame of Entrepreneurship’ on Thursday and relayed the torch at the university auditorium to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao said innovation is the key to economic development and sustenance all over the world. “It is important for us to have innovation-enabling ecosystems like the one Telangana is striving for. An ecosystem like this creates a series of opportunities for young innovators, connecting them to businesses and industries, besides providing them with access to funding to help them scale up and accelerate for faster impact,” he said.

Talking about the importance of creating an innovation ecosystem in Telangana, RICH director general Ajit Rangnekar said since 2015, the Telangana government has been working towards creating a strong innovation infrastructure in the State. “That is how really the government is supporting the spirit of entrepreneurship. All this would not have happened if our people had not been innovative. All we are doing is just enabling what you are doing,” Rangnekar said.

NABARD DGM, TSRO, Somasundaram talked about NABARD’s effort in promoting grass-root-level innovations with the intention of improving livelihood opportunities and creating employment in rural areas.