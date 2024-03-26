Khanapur MLA attends mass wedding in Adilabad

Speaking on the occasion, Bojju appreciated members of the community for coming forward to perform weddings of financially weak couples.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 10:20 PM

Adilabad: Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju said that mass weddings of poor couples would be beneficial to the needy. He attended marriages of eight couples conducted by members of the Andh community in Dasnapur village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday.

He said the gesture would bring relief to the poor, by reducing financial burden caused by marriages. He asked others to draw inspiration from the community in helping the needy.