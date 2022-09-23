Instagram down on Thursday night; memes surface on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:30 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

People complained of not being able to watch Instagram Reels, send messages to friends, load their feed or like pictures on the popular photo and video-sharing app.

Hyderabad: If you experienced your Instagram app crashing on Thursday night, then you were not the only one. Several users across the globe went through the same and were left wondering if there was something wrong with their phones or WiFi. People complained of not being able to watch Instagram Reels, send messages to friends, load their feed or like pictures on the popular photo and video-sharing app.

The official Twitter account of Instagram’s PR team (@InstagramComms) tweeted, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown.”

Soon, Instagram users began circulating memes on Twitter. “Instagram is down and me who uninstalled and reinstalled Instagram #instagramdown,” tweeted one person. “Just slapped my wifi router only to realise that Instagram was down. #instagramdown,” tweeted another.

The technical team was working on getting things back to normal as soon as possible. After rectifying the issue after more than an hour, Instagram tweeted, “And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Check out some of the memes:

The employee who has to fix Facebook and Instagram every week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EXwj7nhfp2 — Abz👨🏾‍🦯 (@schizophrnicabz) September 22, 2022

Me going onto Twitter to check if everyone elses Instagrams are down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8dv3c0AUsY — ♡Allyb (@houlkeeho) September 22, 2022