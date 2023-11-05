Instagram, Facebook reels are the new trend in Telangana poll campaigns

While some candidates are doing reels highlighting developmental works done by them, others are utilizing them to target their opponents.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 05:01 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Karimnagar: It is a routine practice to visit houses, display flexies, organize rallies and corner meetings as part of election campaigns by candidates as well as political parties. This time around, reels are the trend that have become an interesting component of the campaign.

Besides following all the conventional campaign techniques, candidates are making reels to catch the attention of voters by posting them on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. While some candidates are doing reels highlighting developmental works done by them, others are utilizing them to target their opponents.

Though candidates of all political parties are making such reels, BRS candidates appear to be far ahead than their rivals. A new trend started by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy has “spread” to other Ministers as well as MLA candidates across the State. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eashwar, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, former Minister T Padma Rao and several other candidates have made these reels, which begin with supporters singing praises of the candidates. As the drum beats move into a frenzied pace, the candidate emerges from behind the crowd and gives the slogan: “Appudu Etlundde Telangana- Ippudu Etlaindi Telangana” (How was Telangana earlier – How has it transformed now).

The reel also features before and after pictures from the constituency, showing the development from 2014 to 2023 and winds up with a picture of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On the other hand, NRIs, IT professionals and others are also making reels on based on the Telangana folk song ‘Gurthula Gurthunchuko Ramakka..’ While reels by young NRIs from the US based on the song have gone viral, a similar reel by IT professionals from the Siddipet IT Tower too is making the rounds.