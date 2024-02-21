Instagram flooded with fake profiles of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second child

A user on Reddit pointed out how so many fake profiles of the newborn have been springing up ever since Virat and Anushka made the announcement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Minutes after star Indian batter Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second child Akaay, Instagram was flooded with fake profiles of the newborn.

Some users, in a desperate attempt to garner followers in huge numbers have propped up fake profiles of the infant within minutes of the couple making the news public.

Following the flooding, a user on Reddit pointed out how so many fake profiles of the newborn have been springing up ever since Virat and Anushka made the announcement.

While some users expressed concern over the privacy of the infant due to these fake profiles, others joked around how they baby will have trouble finding a user name once he grows up.

“Bro’s gonna have a hard time then whilst choosing a username XD,” a user commented even as another replies saying “I think the parents would have secured usernames for him across platforms before revealing the name.”

Meanwhile, some users commented over the “fancy names” being given to the star kids. “What is th fascination with these weird names,” a user commented.