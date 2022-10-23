Instagram recipes that are a must-try!

By Ruchi rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 02:21 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: All of us have scrolled through Instagram reels and found mouth-watering recipes that almost everyone is making, so why not give them a try now?

Here are a few easy and trending recipes inspired by popular Instagram reels that you must try at home.

Mug Cookie:

A warm, soft chocolate chip cookie that takes a few minutes to make with the basic ingredients, sounds like the perfect single-serve dish to make for your sweet cravings.

Mix your ingredients to make a warm mug cookie in just a minute. Do not forget to top it up with vanilla ice cream before taking a spoon for digging in.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfjtU6ZMmyY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Butter Board:

Thousands of people have attempted to make a Butter Board after Justine Doiron posted a video of taking a shot at deposing charcuterie boards but with butter, what’s stopping you?

Butter boards are a way to present traditional bread and butter at a party but with extra flavours. All you have to do is spread softened butter on a serving board and top it with your favourite ingredients.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cih_DHdDJsv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Chia Pudding:

Chia Pudding is the perfect healthy breakfast and super easy to make. All you have to do is add chia seeds to a liquid and they’ll soak up in minutes which give a rich, gel-like texture to your pudding. It’s creamy, satisfying, and loaded with protein, fibre, and omega-3s.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CikKdpYK-lA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Blueberry Lemon Muffins:

Lemon blueberry muffins are simply fresh or frozen blueberries and lemon added to a muffin recipe. They have a moist and tender centre bursting with blueberries and perfectly golden-brown tops. The bright tang of lemon zest and juice mingled with sweet blueberries makes these muffins worth everything.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjcvNZzpVlh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Butter Cookies:

Butter Cookies also known as Danish cookies are baked crisp goodies which have no flavouring to maintain the buttery taste. These cookies have a melt-in-your-mouth consistency that will have you coming back for more.

These are a few simple recipes and a few healthy ones with a twist from viral Instagram reels. There’s something for everyone, whether you’re an athlete or you’re a student looking for quick and cheap recipe ideas.